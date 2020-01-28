M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,575,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,145,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.