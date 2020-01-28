M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,575,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

