M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 301,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

