M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,301,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,357,000. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of American Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.48. 1,662,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

