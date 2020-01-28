M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 667,253 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,391,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Garmin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 26,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 677,762 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Garmin by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 74,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.75. 19,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.99.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

