M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 256,022 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 256,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

