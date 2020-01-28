M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,541,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,112,000. Methanex comprises about 4.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Methanex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Methanex by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

