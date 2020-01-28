M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,873,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 486,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 2,629,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

