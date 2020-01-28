Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:MTD traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $799.35. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $606.14 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,997,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 132.1% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 35,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $12,080,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

