Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Metlife were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 339,843 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,740,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.