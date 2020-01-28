Mesabi Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the mining company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $291.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.75. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $32.39.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The mining company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.81% and a return on equity of 198.58%.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.