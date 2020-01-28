Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,321 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

