Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

