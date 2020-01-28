Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 49,946 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

