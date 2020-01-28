Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Comcast stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.