Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

