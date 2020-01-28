Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

