Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 600,323 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3,890.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,323 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $94,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $695,000.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.