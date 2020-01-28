Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.55 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 581,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,521. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

