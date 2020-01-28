Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd (LON:MPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 769001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited, formerly SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited, is a holding company. The Company develops, owns and operates port and logistics facilities. It is engaged in developing a port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. It intends to develop and operate shallow draft ports or deep draft ports at other locations along the Indian coastline.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.