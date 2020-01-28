Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 343,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

