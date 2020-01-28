Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Mediwound reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.04 on Friday. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mediwound by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mediwound by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mediwound by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

