MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.07. MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 12 month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of A$2.10 ($1.49).

