McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $153.08. 23,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,239. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.