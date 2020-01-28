McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Down 6%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.41, approximately 304,435 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 318,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $600.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

