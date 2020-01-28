McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Down 6%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.41, approximately 304,435 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 318,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $600.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

