Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.97. 1,012,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

