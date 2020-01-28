Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $20.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

MAXR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 587,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,059. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

