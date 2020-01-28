Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $20.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
MAXR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 587,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,059. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
