Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,283 shares of company stock worth $89,231,591. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

