Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 28,228 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,228 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $612.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

