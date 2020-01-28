Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.