Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,142,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,442. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

