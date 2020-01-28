Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,010 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. 2,436,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

