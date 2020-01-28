Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 357,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. 4,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $97.72 and a 1-year high of $118.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

