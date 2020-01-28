Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by Cowen from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 183,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.