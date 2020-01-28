Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. 5,112,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.