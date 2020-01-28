Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

MBUU opened at $43.95 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 416,639 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $5,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 94,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

