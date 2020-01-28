Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.37

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 2315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Madison Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

