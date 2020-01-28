MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.20, approximately 893,171 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 367,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

