LoyalCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,029.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

