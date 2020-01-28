Loki Price Tops $0.35 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Loki has a market cap of $16.01 million and $46,116.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Loki has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,034.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.01921886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.59 or 0.04109620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00676143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00118760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00742783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009911 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00628821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,515,660 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

