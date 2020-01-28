Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes $14.13 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,000. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.55. 236,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,680. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

