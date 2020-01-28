Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 101,000 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series C comprises about 2.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 151.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 671,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth $34,196,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 47.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 168,179 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

