Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $432.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $434.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

