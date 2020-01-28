Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $369,823.00 and $126,333.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 413.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016965 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00119980 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000173 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,419,706 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,694 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

