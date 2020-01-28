Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,911,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,889,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

