Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Short Interest Update

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 44,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $1,342,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.