Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after buying an additional 519,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,489,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 457,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.02. 55,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,908. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.