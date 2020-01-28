Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,187 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,637,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,131,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 645,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.05.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $2,212,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,295. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

