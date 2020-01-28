Lition (LIT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92,304.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Dcoin and Hotbit. Lition has a market cap of $496,100.00 and approximately $92,304.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,916.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.01922215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.37 or 0.04105474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00662828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00738869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00632843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

