Lisk Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00008621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, COSS, Bittrex and OKEx. Lisk has a market capitalization of $93.61 million and $1.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,796,706 coins and its circulating supply is 121,675,323 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Gate.io, CoinEgg, OKEx, COSS, ChaoEX, Coinbe, YoBit, Coindeal, Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Bitbns, Binance, BitBay, Bittrex, Huobi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

