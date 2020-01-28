Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canaan Partners VIII LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

